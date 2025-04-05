Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $250,000 in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000.

KURA opened at $5.89 on Friday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $53.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Kura Oncology from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

In other news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,949 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $38,948.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,193 shares in the company, valued at $694,078.91. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $39,058.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,551.11. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,729 shares of company stock valued at $92,307. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

