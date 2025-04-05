Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,144 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CleanSpark were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in CleanSpark by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 33,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in CleanSpark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 497,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 4.12.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

