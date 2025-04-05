Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Valued Retirements Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 962,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 327,507 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance

NYSE BCX opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

