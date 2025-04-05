Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 44,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 1,498,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,520,000 after acquiring an additional 246,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $903,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 192,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 49,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enanta Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jay R. Luly purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $256,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,370.22. This trade represents a 5.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENTA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.57% and a negative return on equity of 75.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Stories

