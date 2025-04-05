Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Makes New Investment in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 158,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter valued at $2,718,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 55,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 58.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 14,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $32.75 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.12 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $651.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.81 million. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 15.65%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is presently 73.80%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

