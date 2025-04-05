Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,765,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $17,334,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,985,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,361,000 after acquiring an additional 284,131 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,540,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,443,000 after acquiring an additional 186,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 158,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $6,730,399.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,435 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,632.70. This trade represents a 46.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $1,985,470.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,583,044.40. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,775,525 shares of company stock worth $117,241,446. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.15.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

