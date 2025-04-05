Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Holdings in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $420.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.00. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.92%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

(Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.