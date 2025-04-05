Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in World Acceptance were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 19.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in World Acceptance by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in World Acceptance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Luke J. Umstetter sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,200. This represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total transaction of $300,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,030.26. This represents a 21.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,188 shares of company stock valued at $619,409. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of World Acceptance stock opened at $112.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.05. The company has a market cap of $646.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.35. World Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $161.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 22.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $1.22. World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company provides short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It offers income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

