Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $228,000 Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Affirm by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,067.12. This represents a 26.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock worth $3,241,246 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna cut Affirm from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.76.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

