Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,197 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Douglas Elliman were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOUG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Douglas Elliman by 36,851.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Douglas Elliman by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3,808,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 38,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.86. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.98.

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $243.32 million during the quarter.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

