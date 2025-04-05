TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.34.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 145,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

