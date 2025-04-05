TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.2 %
TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.34.
TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.
