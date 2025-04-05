Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,807,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,791 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Twist Bioscience worth $269,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 104,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 6.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 21,357 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim set a $50.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Twist Bioscience and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $71,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,549,062.88. This represents a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $37,555.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,609.92. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $1,582,011. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $36.19 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.69% and a negative net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

