UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Stock Price

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOYA

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09. Voya Financial has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.