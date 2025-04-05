UBS Group Increases Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target to $91.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $75.00 to $91.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Unum Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNM

Unum Group Stock Performance

Unum Group stock opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.74. Unum Group has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $84.48.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.11). Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $579,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,588,751. The trade was a 18.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $4,099,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,637 shares in the company, valued at $80,402,427.63. This represents a 4.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4,794.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Unum Group by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.