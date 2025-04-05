Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Stock Position Lessened by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 147,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,317.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,722,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,852,000 after buying an additional 1,600,893 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,250,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,399 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $2,342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $5.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day moving average is $7.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

