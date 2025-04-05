VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $63,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lingotto Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 2,468,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,518,000 after purchasing an additional 59,589 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 738,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Panview Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,506,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,366,000 after acquiring an additional 16,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,395,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $51.38 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

