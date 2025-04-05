Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 15,518 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,518 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Standex International worth $265,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Standex International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Standex International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Standex International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Standex International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Standex International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $138.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Standex International Co. has a 1-year low of $134.67 and a 1-year high of $212.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

