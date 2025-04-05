Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 16,442 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,909,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Visteon worth $258,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Visteon by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,468,000 after purchasing an additional 536,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $68.61 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $2.47. Visteon had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Visteon from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Visteon from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Visteon from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.25.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

