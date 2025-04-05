Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 3,589,352 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,589,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Hayward worth $295,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hayward during the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 387,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,064 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Hayward by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,109,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,282 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,720.80. This trade represents a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAYW shares. Wolfe Research cut Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Hayward Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.76 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

