Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $255,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Garofalo sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $89,673.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $320,756.85. This represents a 21.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Schneyer sold 3,171 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $54,065.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,957.45. This trade represents a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,433 shares of company stock valued at $187,319 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ACAD opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $20.68.

ACAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.