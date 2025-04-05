Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $281,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSH. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 351.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 526.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 10,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $458,730.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,779.84. The trade was a 26.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Down 4.7 %

NYSE:VSH opened at $11.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Articles

