Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 349,532 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,836,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349,532 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of JFrog worth $259,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JFrog by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in JFrog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in JFrog by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $1,190,338.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,947,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,601,328.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $1,112,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,444,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,244,048.96. This represents a 0.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 439,104 shares of company stock worth $15,514,264 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FROG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.06.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

