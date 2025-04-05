Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,573,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,492 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in UL Solutions were worth $278,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UL Solutions by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in UL Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in UL Solutions by 653.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in shares of UL Solutions by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 93,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of UL Solutions by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alberto Uggetti sold 1,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $102,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,105. The trade was a 17.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ULS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of UL Solutions from $60.00 to $60.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of UL Solutions from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on UL Solutions from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UL Solutions

UL Solutions Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE ULS opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. UL Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.33.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.54 million. UL Solutions had a return on equity of 44.52% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UL Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

UL Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from UL Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. UL Solutions’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About UL Solutions

(Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.