Vanguard Group Inc. Has $253.87 Million Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,866,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $253,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $69,920,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,806,000 after purchasing an additional 14,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIGI. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Colliers Securities set a $160.00 price target on Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.30.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Colliers International Group stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.01 and a 52-week high of $156.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.66.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

