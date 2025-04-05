Vanguard Group Inc. Has $268.21 Million Stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,016,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Banner worth $268,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Banner alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Banner by 167.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Banner by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.20.

Banner Stock Down 3.4 %

BANR stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. Banner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Banner’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

Banner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.