Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $261,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Amdocs alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Amdocs by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 199.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Amdocs Price Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.44. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $93.34.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.