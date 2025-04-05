Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 77,451 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $267,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,630,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,555,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,040,000 after acquiring an additional 281,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,722,000 after acquiring an additional 18,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 956,407 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $16.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.45. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $53.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TNDM

Insider Transactions at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos bought 10,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.