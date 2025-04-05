Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,827,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,559 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of NCR Voyix worth $274,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 88.9% in the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 151,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 71,490 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 47,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,746,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,006,000 after buying an additional 163,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 86,709 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VYX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. NCR Voyix Co. has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.