Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 1,244,979 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,875,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $292,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 146,681 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kazazian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 36,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZI stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

