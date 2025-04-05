Vanguard Group Inc. Takes Position in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWIN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,587,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,331,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Baldwin Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWIN stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWIN shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Baldwin Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

In other news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 34,901 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $1,403,718.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,781.78. The trade was a 27.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $510,651.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,813 shares in the company, valued at $366,092.02. This represents a 58.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,836 shares of company stock worth $5,330,639. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

