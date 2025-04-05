Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,576,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 217,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $251,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 28,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 86,592 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,159,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,257,000 after acquiring an additional 49,183 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,788,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 354,116 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 10.4 %

PEB stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $16.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.75.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.30%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

