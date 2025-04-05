Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 254,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $64,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $647,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 21,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT stock opened at $244.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.42. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $244.87 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.9396 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

