Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $66,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after acquiring an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 898,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,195,000 after buying an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 129.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 124,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,667,000 after buying an additional 70,385 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $65.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.90.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.1909 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

