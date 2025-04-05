Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 318,512 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,170,023 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 318,512 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,573,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.53.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,647,456.60. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

