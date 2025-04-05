VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of VolitionRx in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

VolitionRx Stock Down 4.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:VNRX opened at $0.53 on Friday. VolitionRx has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 181,818 shares of VolitionRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,299,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,572.10. The trade was a 8.59 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of VolitionRx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNRX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 15.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 95,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in VolitionRx by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 28,579 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Company Profile

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

