WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WaFd by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in WaFd by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WAFD shares. StockNews.com cut WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

WaFd stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $38.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 49.77%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

