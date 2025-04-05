Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Warby Parker by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,144,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,916,000 after purchasing an additional 842,558 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter worth $14,596,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $8,272,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 792.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 312,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after buying an additional 277,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Warby Parker by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,632,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,519,000 after acquiring an additional 268,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.91. Warby Parker Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WRBY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WRBY

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. The trade was a 5.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,206.97. The trade was a 80.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,651 shares of company stock worth $2,313,092 over the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warby Parker Profile

(Free Report)

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.