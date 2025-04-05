Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.65, for a total value of $4,585,989.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,118,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,532,195.90. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

