Wedbush Predicts Weaker Earnings for Compass Therapeutics

Get Compass Therapeutics alerts:

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.38.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMPX opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01).

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.