Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Stock Price

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.35.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Down 9.5 %

Shares of EXE stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $114.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.73 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -55.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.50 per share, with a total value of $248,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $10,730,577.50. The trade was a 2.37 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

