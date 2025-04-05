Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,629,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 155,798 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.43% of Western Midstream Partners worth $62,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 7.8 %

WES stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $43.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.85%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

