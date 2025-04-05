What is Capital One Financial’s Estimate for EE Q2 Earnings?

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Excelerate Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EE. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $32.99.

Institutional Trading of Excelerate Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,921,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.20%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

