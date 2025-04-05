What is Chardan Capital’s Forecast for SABS FY2025 Earnings?

Get SAB Biotherapeutics alerts:

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.64). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.69) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.65) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:SABS opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. SAB Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAB Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Diadema Partners LP purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 80,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 12,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 128,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

