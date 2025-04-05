What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for TCBI FY2025 Earnings?

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.74 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
TCBI has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.43.
Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $64.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $54.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 3.99%.
Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.99 per share, for a total transaction of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This trade represents a 1.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 29,402 shares of company stock worth $653,787 over the last 90 days. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $2,815,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 83,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.
