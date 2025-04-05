What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for VRAX FY2025 Earnings?

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Virax Biolabs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Virax Biolabs Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.
Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of VRAX stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86.
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.
