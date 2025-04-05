What is Leerink Partnrs’ Forecast for TNYA FY2025 Earnings?

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 1st. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Tenaya Therapeutics Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $4.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.83.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNYA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,345,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $134,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 204.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 226,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tenaya Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 77,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tenaya Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 35,714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $24,999,998.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,313,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,519,491.30. This trade represents a 262.62 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,621 shares of company stock worth $10,595. Company insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

