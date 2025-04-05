What is Seaport Res Ptn’s Estimate for SOFI Q1 Earnings?

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SoFi Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

SOFI stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $18.42.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 3.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Keystone Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $821,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,625 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $867,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 655,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,280,691.52. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 8,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $156,708.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,497.38. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,905 shares of company stock worth $1,308,075 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

