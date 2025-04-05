What is Stifel Canada’s Forecast for TSE:FM Q2 Earnings?

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Stifel Canada issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 1st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Stifel Canada currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS.

FM has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$23.40 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.57.

TSE FM opened at C$16.00 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$13.81 and a 12 month high of C$23.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In related news, Director Charles Kevin Mcarthur bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$430,842.13. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.11, for a total value of C$844,400.00. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

