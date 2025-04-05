William Blair Estimates Cabaletta Bio Q1 Earnings

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65).
Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 6.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
