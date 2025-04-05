William Blair Estimates Cabaletta Bio Q1 Earnings

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cabaletta Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cabaletta Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cabaletta Bio’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65).

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cabaletta Bio from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Down 6.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.44. Cabaletta Bio has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $19.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Miller Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,999 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

