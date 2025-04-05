William Blair Expects Lower Earnings for Axsome Therapeutics

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, April 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.46). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $12.30 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $25.02 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $38.11 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.83 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.51% and a negative net margin of 74.47%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AXSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $143.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.64.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $98.86 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $139.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $14,771,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Nick Pizzie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $393,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,529,450.09. This represents a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

